The Aldi Freezer Find That Transforms Butter Chicken Into A Bite-Sized Snack

Butter chicken is a classic dish in Indian cuisine, thanks in part to the extensive traditional process of making it, which can include marinating overnight. It yields great flavor, but the time investment can be a lot for some. This has helped make frozen butter chicken entrees a popular compromise between flavor and effort, but one Aldi freezer find takes that to the next level.

Aldi's Journey to India Butter Chicken Mini Naanpanadas are a bite-sized treat that almost couldn't be easier to cook, or more delicious to eat. As the name suggests, they're a bit like miniature empanadas — a Spanish food — so it may not be the most culturally authentic presentation of butter chicken, but the naan-like pastry helps it keep one foot in tradition. A tamarind dipping sauce adds further notes of authenticity.

When cooked in an air fryer, the naan pastry crisps up to a delicious golden brown. Underneath that crust, each bite contains a generous portion of butter chicken — the 10.2-ounce box claims it has three servings, but some find that they're rich and filling enough to be four servings per box. Regardless, customers have also noted that they're so tasty it's easy to eat an entire box at once.