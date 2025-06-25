The Kitchen Appliance That Makes Butter Chicken A Breeze

A delish bowl of velvety butter chicken or murgh makhani with a splash of cream may be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the perfect pairing for naan. Butter chicken remains one of the most popular Indian dishes around the world (though Tandoori chicken is the Indian dish people most want to try). Still, it wouldn't be surprising to find plenty who've tried whipping up this quintessentially Punjabi classic at home.

While you might have gone the traditional route of cooking it in a kadhai with a slow-simmered tomato base and marinated chicken, that can be labor-intensive and time-consuming. To make the process simpler, a kitchen appliance that comes in handy and also takes the guesswork out is an Instant Pot.

Traditionalists might cock an eyebrow at using this method, as the original recipe calls for marinating the chicken for days to develop that succulent texture where the meat has absorbed the flavors and shreds apart with a single lift. While an Instant Pot might not be able to compete with that level of preparation, it definitely helps satiate your hankering for creamy butter chicken when you're short on time. And it can do so while creating an equally luscious taste and complex flavor.