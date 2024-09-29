Empanadas Are The Genius Way To Enjoy A Handheld Breakfast

Let's face it: A well-rounded breakfast is aspirational for busy people. A lot of mornings all we have time for is a cup of coffee, but it doesn't have to be this way for the most important meal of the day. A well-balanced, handheld breakfast from home is a lot easier than you think — as long as you can make a simple empanada.

Long before there were Hot Pockets, people have been making these Latin American-style turnovers stuffed with savory and sweet fillings, and you can do it too. In fact, a batch of breakfast empanadas are a genius way to prep a weeks' worth of hot breakfasts that are perfect on the go. All you need is empanada dough, breakfast fillings like eggs, bacon, sausage, and veggies, and some shredded cheese. Assembly only takes a few minutes, and they can be reheated quickly in the microwave or air fryer on the way out the door in the morning.

There are no rules to making breakfast empanadas. Whatever you like to eat in a breakfast sandwich is fair game, of course, but since the filling is enclosed in a tasty outer crust you can even get away with filling them with smaller, messier ingredients that a sandwich can't handle. You don't even need to know how to make empanada dough, either, just grab a can of biscuits from the grocery store and roll out the dough. The biggest choice, really, is whether to go savory or sweet.