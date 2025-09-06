The Essential Recap Of Old Country Buffet And Its Collapse

Few dining styles can tell us more about where the U.S. stands than the buffet. The appeal of all-you-can-eat formats seems to wax and wane depending on economic and cultural changes in tide, and buffet businesses can often face a rocky road as a result. Some of them, like Old Country Buffet, end up going out of business entirely. This buffet chain was once the leader of the pack when it came to offering copious amounts of food at an affordable price, and at one point it had roughly 350 locations dotted across the country. Just a couple of decades later, though, it was facing a string of bankruptcies and lawsuits, and when poor business practice met a lack of enthusiasm around buffets, it plunged into oblivion.

How exactly did everything go so wrong, though? At what point did Old Country Buffet lose its way, and why did this once-beloved chain start to look so old-fashioned in the eyes of its customers? It seems that the downfall of Old Country Buffet is a tale as old as time, of an American business that flew too close to the sun — and we're gonna tell you exactly how it went down.