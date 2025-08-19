This Is The Absolute Best Time Of Day To Eat At A Buffet
For those interested in eating a large amount of food on a budget, little can compete with the classic buffet. Even though the buffet industry struggled mightily during and after the pandemic, it's now coming back strong. But even casual fans of buffets have surely noticed that some times are better to go than others.
If you visit a buffet during a slow part of the day, there's a good chance the food has been out for a while and could potentially be overcooked thanks to the heat lamp or steam tray keeping it warm. But if you go during a peak rush, expect crowds and poorer service.
The best time of day for a buffet is generally lunchtime. Breakfast buffets are relatively rare outside of hotel restaurants and mega-chains like Golden Corral. And concerning the other two meals, it's mostly an economical decision: Lunch buffets tend to be more affordable than dinner buffets, possibly because lunch is usually a smaller-portioned meal, so the restaurant expects you to eat less. But beyond that, your exact timing depends on your dining preferences.
The best times of day to hit a lunch buffet
Diners prioritizing fresher food should aim to go to a lunch buffet about 30-60 minutes after service starts. This allows plenty of time for staff to roll out all the dishes, and it's early enough in service that you can get premium items, which may not be replenished later on. But this comes with sacrifices, such as busy servers letting dirty dishes accumulate — a buffet industry secret to reduce appetite and control costs.
People-weary customers can try the end of the lunch rush, from about 1-2 p.m. Most of that crowd should be finishing up, but the kitchen may still be busy enough to send fresh trays of food. And you definitely shouldn't see one of the biggest buffet red flags at this hour: dirty serving utensils.
Some buffet experts, however, swear by a very late lunch for a sneaky deal. Assuming you pay when you enter, go within the last half-hour of lunch to catch the start of the dinner buffet at the cheaper lunch price. This basically allows two meals for the price of one. Although the lunch food may be older and limited in quantity, you'll be the first to try dinner — and at a discount, no less. Just be sure to avoid certain buffet foods like bread and soda, which are there to fill you up quickly.