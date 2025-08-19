This Is The Absolute Best Time Of Day To Eat At A Buffet

For those interested in eating a large amount of food on a budget, little can compete with the classic buffet. Even though the buffet industry struggled mightily during and after the pandemic, it's now coming back strong. But even casual fans of buffets have surely noticed that some times are better to go than others.

If you visit a buffet during a slow part of the day, there's a good chance the food has been out for a while and could potentially be overcooked thanks to the heat lamp or steam tray keeping it warm. But if you go during a peak rush, expect crowds and poorer service.

The best time of day for a buffet is generally lunchtime. Breakfast buffets are relatively rare outside of hotel restaurants and mega-chains like Golden Corral. And concerning the other two meals, it's mostly an economical decision: Lunch buffets tend to be more affordable than dinner buffets, possibly because lunch is usually a smaller-portioned meal, so the restaurant expects you to eat less. But beyond that, your exact timing depends on your dining preferences.