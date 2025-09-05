Why Trader Joe's Chocolate Milk Is Richer Than Name Brands

Trader Joe's wants you to know that their chocolate milk is different. It's not like other chocolate milks, name-brand or otherwise. It's made from fair trade cocoa sourced from family farms in Peru, which is then mixed with Grade A whole milk and cane sugar, making it richer and more flavorful than most other brands. Sure, it's enriched with vitamin D just like almost every other milk in the U.S., and it's stored in the fridge and usually poured into a standard pint glass before someone drinks it ... but this is one chocolate milk that at least deserves a curly straw.

While you can't always trust a company's own copy, TJ's Fair Trade chocolate milk genuinely is excellent. Personally, I often find chocolate milks chalky or overly sweet, and I hate discovering that the chocolate flavoring is hiding the fact that the milk is a watery 1%. Of course, as a fully-grown adult, I don't drink the stuff all that often unless I'm making a slightly more mature version. But if I'm at Trader Joe's, I'm getting a carton of the good stuff. It's genuinely creamy, and the fairtrade cocoa doesn't fade into the background. It has deep notes of dark berries, a flavor you'll know if you're a fan of cacao nibs or quality drinking chocolate. It's still chocolate milk, of course, so it wouldn't be too sophisticated for a five-year-old. But it's really delicious chocolate milk. And you don't have to rely on one Daily Meal writer's opinion, either. The fair trade choccy milk has a big following on Reddit, with users discussing whether it's "the best chocolate milk ever," while one gourmand on r/chocolatemilk declares that "it's very well balanced."