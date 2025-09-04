The Ginger Ale Flavor That Canada Dry Just Can't Get Right

Canada Dry is one of the oldest soda brands still on the market, but even that legacy didn't spare it from criticism in Daily Meal's ranking of 10 ginger ale flavors. The lineup was judged on taste, texture, sense of "ginger ale-ness," and all-around drinkability. Some variations held their own, but Fruit Splash Zero Sugar Ginger Ale landed at the very bottom — and it wasn't a close call.

Our lead taste tester noted that, on paper, the drink seemed promising. Cherry usually shines in the diet soda world, and this marked Canada Dry's first attempt at a cherry-flavored ginger ale. Real cherry juice concentrate was part of the formula, along with a splash of lime concentrate, which should have given it a bright edge. Instead, the result skewed more artificial than refreshing. The cherry was turned up in both smell and taste, but it didn't bring the depth or balance you'd expect. The lime barely registered, making the "splash" feel more like a gimmick than an upgrade.

The tasting group — ranging from kids to adults in their 50s — was unanimous in putting Fruit Splash Zero Sugar at the bottom. Canada Dry didn't do so well in our ranking of ginger ale brands, and this newest release was proof that even a classic name can stumble when a flavor doesn't quite land.