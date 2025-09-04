The Ginger Ale Flavor That Canada Dry Just Can't Get Right
Canada Dry is one of the oldest soda brands still on the market, but even that legacy didn't spare it from criticism in Daily Meal's ranking of 10 ginger ale flavors. The lineup was judged on taste, texture, sense of "ginger ale-ness," and all-around drinkability. Some variations held their own, but Fruit Splash Zero Sugar Ginger Ale landed at the very bottom — and it wasn't a close call.
Our lead taste tester noted that, on paper, the drink seemed promising. Cherry usually shines in the diet soda world, and this marked Canada Dry's first attempt at a cherry-flavored ginger ale. Real cherry juice concentrate was part of the formula, along with a splash of lime concentrate, which should have given it a bright edge. Instead, the result skewed more artificial than refreshing. The cherry was turned up in both smell and taste, but it didn't bring the depth or balance you'd expect. The lime barely registered, making the "splash" feel more like a gimmick than an upgrade.
The tasting group — ranging from kids to adults in their 50s — was unanimous in putting Fruit Splash Zero Sugar at the bottom. Canada Dry didn't do so well in our ranking of ginger ale brands, and this newest release was proof that even a classic name can stumble when a flavor doesn't quite land.
When the panel clashes with the public
The verdict from Daily Meal's taste test was clear, but the internet tells a different story. On Reddit, fans have been quick to defend Fruit Splash Zero Sugar Ginger Ale. One commenter called it their "new favorite drink," praising it for tasting like a fruit punch-cherry twist on ginger ale. Another said they'd already gone through four 12-packs with their kid, noting how "very cherry forward" it is — and even suggested it makes a great whiskey mixer. Others compared it to Cherry 7UP and admitted they actually preferred Canada Dry's version.
That divide highlights the tricky balance for soda makers: What works in a lab test or tasting panel doesn't always line up with what people love to drink at home. Fruit Splash Zero Sugar may have been unanimous at the bottom for the panel, but online, it's carving out a loyal fan base that's willing to defend it.
Still, stacked up against the top flavor in the ranking — the original Canada Dry Ginger Ale — the contrast is tough to ignore. Where the winner leaned on classic ginger ale crispness with just the right touch of sweetness, Fruit Splash Zero Sugar couldn't shake off its overly artificial edge. For Canada Dry, it's proof that even new ideas don't always splash the way they're supposed to.