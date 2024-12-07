The Best Canada Dry Ginger Ale Flavor Is Number One For A Reason

While the adults may sip on drinks like mulled wine or a cold glass of spiked eggnog at this season's holiday parties, for the younger crowd or those who don't wish to imbibe, it's often soda that serves as their drink of choice. One soda you might find is Canada Dry Ginger Ale, an effervescent and refreshing beverage that works well for sipping on its own, mixing into fruit punch, or using in a cocktail.

Of course, there's more than just classic ginger ale produced by Canada Dry. In fact, the brand has a whole range of flavors such as blackberry, fruit splash, or festive cranberry. To help you choose which you should lay out as part of your holiday spread this year, Daily Meal tasted through 10 different Canada Dry flavors to find the best one. And, at the end of the day, while some of these flavors are certainly interesting, the top pick is the classic ginger ale flavor. It stands out due to its classic flavor and versatility.