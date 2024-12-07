The Best Canada Dry Ginger Ale Flavor Is Number One For A Reason
While the adults may sip on drinks like mulled wine or a cold glass of spiked eggnog at this season's holiday parties, for the younger crowd or those who don't wish to imbibe, it's often soda that serves as their drink of choice. One soda you might find is Canada Dry Ginger Ale, an effervescent and refreshing beverage that works well for sipping on its own, mixing into fruit punch, or using in a cocktail.
Of course, there's more than just classic ginger ale produced by Canada Dry. In fact, the brand has a whole range of flavors such as blackberry, fruit splash, or festive cranberry. To help you choose which you should lay out as part of your holiday spread this year, Daily Meal tasted through 10 different Canada Dry flavors to find the best one. And, at the end of the day, while some of these flavors are certainly interesting, the top pick is the classic ginger ale flavor. It stands out due to its classic flavor and versatility.
Canada Dry Ginger Ale is an OG flavor with a pure taste
Canada Dry Ginger Ale really stands out due to its pure flavor. It has a crisp, refreshing taste with just a touch of ginger while still delivering all the sweetness you want in a good soda. And, since this beverage has been around since 1904, the company has had plenty of time to perfect its recipe to create a balanced drink.
Another reason to choose classic ginger ale is that it's highly versatile and works well in several different mixed drinks. Canada Dry offers up suggestions for different cocktails, such as its Winter's Gala option which is a mixture of the soda, champagne, rum, and fruity additions of raspberry and lemon. However, you can also use it to make more classic drinks like a Bushman's Irish Buck.
What's more, it's thanks to the original Canada Dry Ginger Ale flavor that all the other interesting twists came about. For instance, Canada Dry's Cranberry Ginger Ale still relies on a pop of ginger against the backdrop of the sour cranberry fruit to give it a well-rounded flavor.