Outdated Chain Restaurant Menu Items That Are Stuck In The 2000s

Surely it's not just us that think that chain restaurants need a revamp, right? While these restaurants can be charming, familiar, and affordable, they can also feel as though they're sorta stuck in a time warp — and nowhere is that more true than with their menus. Chain restaurant menu items can have a tendency to play it safe and appeal to the widest audience possible, but what this means in practice is that they churn out food that should have been modernized decades ago.

Honestly, we can understand why some places do this. The restaurant industry has had a rocky couple of years, and chains are fighting to keep customers happy and satisfied. As such, there's an inclination to play it safe, instead of risking too much with innovations that might alienate an audience that just wants something comforting. However, when you consider that a lot of restaurants have been growing their menus to give diners even more choice than ever, it feels strange that others have stuck to serving items that would have been popular in the noughties, but now just feel stale. Wondering what these items are? We've got them all right here.