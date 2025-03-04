6 Chain Restaurant Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Ranked From Worst To Best

Next on my list was Starbucks' Crispy Grilled Cheese on Sourdough, and it was another fail in my eyes. I know these sandwiches are pre-made and refrigerated, but I had some hope based on their solid selection of breakfast sandwiches.

This one missed last place based on the bread. The sourdough had great flavor — classically tangy — but that parmesan butter spread on top turned most of the flavor profile into straight salt. I also think the white cheddar and mozzarella mixture, combined with the tangy dough, just didn't work well. There were a lot of competing flavors in this grilled cheese, and I don't think they blended appropriately.

Like Starbucks' breakfast sandwiches, it's really all about when you get your order and the expiration date of the food. Sometimes my breakfast sandwiches are light and fluffy, and others times, they are a little tough to chew. This one was tough to chew. The cheese was pretty congealed, and the sandwich didn't have a great overall appeal. I also have to complain about the fact that they don't cut this sandwich. What a pain in the butt to eat, especially on the go.

Starbucks, I'm a loyal customer and a life-long supporter, but this one was a miss. The flavor profile was better than Panera, but the quality simply isn't cutting it (just like your uncut sandwich).