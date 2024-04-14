11 Facts You Should Know About Canned Salmon

There are many things to love about canned fish, and canned salmon is one of the best types out there. Buying canned salmon is an affordable way to enjoy the omega-3-rich fish, and with minimal preparation. Not only is it nutritious, but the canning process preserves its wholesome qualities and nutrients, allowing you to enjoy it anytime, anywhere, for years after you've bought it. Plus, its versatility and precooked nature means that you can throw it into a mind-boggling amount of dishes in mere seconds.

Despite these positive qualities, canned salmon remains somewhat of an underdog in the canned fish world, with folks still reserving their tinned seafood purchases for tuna or anchovies. That could be down to the fact that we don't know enough about it. Well, not anymore. We're here to give you the lowdown on everything you need to know about canned salmon, including insight from Henry Lovejoy, the president and co-founder of EcoFish, who has over a quarter of a century's experience in bringing canned fish to the market, including in gourmet tinned meals under the Freshé brand name. Let's dive in and get to know this underrated product.