Reuse Glass Jars In Your Kitchen With This DIY Lighting Idea

Glass jars are one of those kitchen staples that we always seem to have plenty of. From jams to marinara sauces, they pile up sooner than we like, taking up precious kitchen space with no purpose. Luckily, there are a few creative ways to give glass jars a second life. Beyond using them to start an indoor herb garden, you can also turn them into charming hanging or table lamps — adding the perfect cozy and charming touch to your home. Not only is this eco-friendly, but it's also a budget-friendly way to create personalized lighting.

You can fill the jar with anything from LED bulbs or string lights, to battery-operated or traditional candles (provided the jar is heat-resistant). To hang the DIY light inside or outside your home, you can make your own jar sling with twine or wire for an extra creative touch. Glass jars also make the perfect table lamps for any celebrations or occasions where you want to add a warm touch to the table. Or, group a few different-sized jars together to create an eye-catching centerpiece.