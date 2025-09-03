Reddit Says This Kirkland Sweet Treat Is Better Than Name Brands

While Kirkland's ice cream bars might be their crown jewel, don't let them distract you from the other goodies in the freezer aisle. Kirkland Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is similarly adored. This ice cream comes from a big brand name that is preservative-free and includes real vanilla as a key ingredient. Like all Costco products, you'll also get the most bang for your buck. Just ask Reddit. One user refers to half-gallons of Kirkland ice cream as the real deal, noting that name brands often falsely label three pints' worth as half-gallons. "You are getting 33% more ..." they said. Some people complain about the texture, but most agree that the price — $16.79 for a half gallon — is unbeatable. "It's not the best, but it's usually better than you expect for the price," one commenter admitted, saying they've come to trust the Kirkland brand.

Unfortunately, these two desserts are all the Kirkland brand has to offer as far as ice cream goes. However, Costco still offers up some yummy alternatives. Reddit can confirm that Costco cakes are worth every bite. Users say they've taken to ordering Costco cakes for weddings, birthdays, and pretty much every other occasion you can think of. They're just that good. "My parents got me the white sheet cake for my HS graduation almost 15 ish years ago," one commenter said. "My friends and I still talk about it. I now get the white sheet cake for every office party we have."

Basically, whichever Kirkland dessert you go for, you'll be set. Try the ice cream bars first, though. Those are the best.