Kirkland Signature Vs Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream Bars: How Do The Two Compare?

Costco is well-known for making more affordable versions of popular brand name products under its store brand, Kirkland. The Kirkland brand has a curious history, but it's now one of the biggest consumer brands — raking in more sales than Hershey, Campbell's Soup or Kellogg — for a reason. Its private-labeled products are produced by some high-quality brands; the brands behind some of the most popular Kirkland products may surprise you.

For those looking to save on their grocery bill, Kirkland Signature products offer a way to get quality items at a more affordable price. Still, Kirkland doesn't always get it right. In some cases, there are Kirkland products that are not worth buying. They may be downright bad, or they may just not measure up to the "real thing."

That's why we're comparing the Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars with Chocolate Flavored Covering and Roasted Almonds against the ever popular Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars. I headed to my local Costco and purchased both items to put them to the test. Keep reading to see what I found, and whether these Kirkland bars are truly a worthy substitute for the name brand.