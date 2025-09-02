Make Pre-Packaged Crab Meat Taste First-Day Fresh With This Easy Tip

Pre-packaged crab meat is one of the most convenient and affordable ways to add seafood to your meals. There's no mess involved, it's already cooked, and there's plenty of great brands to pick from. But one downside is that it can sometimes come with a fishy taste or smell, making the food feel less than fresh. So here's a simple trick to bring it back to life: Give your crab meat a milk bath.

Soaking the meat in milk will allow the dairy proteins to bind to the fishy compounds in the crab. The latter are then rinsed off,giving you the freshest seafood possible. Plus, while milk can tenderize meat, it is gentle enough not to break down the delicate crab protein when soaked. To restore its first-day freshness, simply place the crab in a bowl and fully submerge it in milk. You can refrigerate it for a minimum of 20 minutes or overnight (this will yield better results), before rinsing off and patting thoroughly dry.