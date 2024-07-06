The Mistake You're Making With Canned Crab

Like most commercial products, you'll find a range of qualities in this category, and there are some tips regarding what to look out for when buying the best canned crab. When scanning the ingredients, you're looking for purity when possible, with the fewest additives. That said, you're most likely going to find sodium tripolyphosphate or similar, which is a preservative used for everything from a firm texture to color retention. It's not harmful to eat in small quantities, but it can leave some less pleasant lingering flavors (bitterness or acidity among them) that aren't exactly complementary to your crab dish.

Since additives like this are quite prevalent, it may be difficult to avoid picking up a can that's totally free of them. This is where rinsing comes into play. By washing off that briny liquid after draining your crab, you'll more easily achieve a flavor closer to the fresh stuff. Preparing rinsed canned crab meat is a simple, three-step process: Open your can and drain off the liquid, then take a moment to look through your meat for any stray bits of shell. From there, give your crab a rinse in cold water and you're good to go for your favorite shellfish creations.