Turn Canned Tamales Into A Comforting Casserole

Canned tamales may not be as flavorful and fresh as a homemade batch but that isn't to say they aren't worth a spot in your pantry. These cute little steamed packages of ground meat wrapped in masa dough can be enjoyed straight out of the can but if you have a few more minutes to spare, they're perfect for transforming into a comforting casserole with a few extras from the fridge, such as shredded cheese and sauce.

To get started remove the tamales from the can and unwrap them if required (some canned varieties are encased in wax paper). Then place half of your tamales in an oven-proof dish — feel free to cut them into pieces to make them fit better — and top them with a scattering of cheese, any extra vegetables of your choice, and a thick liquid ingredient, such as canned chili or enchilada sauce. You could even add a dollop of salsa verde made with cooked tomatillos and green chiles to amp up the flavor. Continue to layer up your casserole, just like a lasagna, until you've used up all your tamales. Make sure to finish with a generous layer of cheese and bake your creation in the oven until golden and bubbly. The result? A rich and satisfying meal that took moments to assemble but has a hearty texture and cozy vibe.