Canned Tamales Are The Affordable Meal You Need To Stop Sleeping On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are you craving tamales, but you're short on time? In this case, you might want to try the canned version. It's cheap, convenient, surprisingly healthy, and bursting with flavor. For example, Hormel Beef Tamales are made with real beef, tomatoes, water, corn meal, corn flour, masa flour, spices, and a pinch of cornstarch. These are pretty much the same ingredients you'd use for homemade tamales, depending on the recipe.

Traditionally, tamales consist of dough made from masa or corn. The dough is filled with meat, cheese, veggies, or fruits and steamed in corn husks or banana leaves. This delicious Pre-Columbian dish can be served as is or topped with sour cream, salsa, guacamole, or diced onions. If you prefer sweet tamales, top them with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, fresh berries, or cinnamon and sugar. There are so many ways to make tamales that a lifetime wouldn't be enough to try them all.

The problem is that most tamale recipes are time-consuming and require dozens of ingredients. You need to prepare the dough and filling, layer the ingredients, and then cook the whole thing. Plus, this dish tastes better the next day, so it's not the best choice for a quick lunch or dinner. With that in mind, you might want to try canned tamales on those days when cooking isn't an option.