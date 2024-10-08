Make Canned Tamales In The Air Fryer And You'll Never Go Back
Canned tamales: An affront to the good name of convenience food, or an affordable take on tamales you should stop sleeping on? Mileage will definitely vary, as in all matters of food opinion, but the former option seems more reasonable to many. Tamales are usually a labor of love, cooked by many hands all day long for special occasions like holiday dinners. Who expects a fraction of that special taste from a can? It doesn't help that tamales just seem like the sort of food that shouldn't be encased in tin and made shelf-stable. It's like canned bread, or canned whole chickens — it's possible, but not necessarily appetizing.
But what if there was a way to make canned tamales tasty? Sometimes you just don't have hours and hours to make Abuelita's special recipe, after all, and thawing frozen tamales takes up time. The secret is sitting on your counter. Unlike pan-frying or baking, air frying canned tamales elevates the convenience food by amping up the textural element. Canned tamales are already tasty, but their consistency needs work, and the air fryer gets the job done. The result isn't quite the same thing as the fresh stuff, but it's a scrumptious experience all the same. For a weeknight dinner, or even a snack, air-fried canned tamales are more than just okay — they're downright yummy.
Air frying tamales is easy and serving them is fun
Tamales top the list of canned foods you should be cooking in the air fryer because this cooking method saves their texture. Nuked, baked, or pan-fried, canned tamales can go mealy and limp. If you roll the tamales in some breadcrumbs and air fry them at 390 degrees for about 20 minutes, however, you'll end up with savory little rolls of toasty goodness that are a cheaper, yet equally delicious sub for frozen taquitos.
If you want to go the simplest route from air fryer to stuffing your face, you can simply snack on the tamales with some sour cream, queso, or guac as a between-meals pick me up. To turn your upgraded canned tamales into a meal, whip up some Mexican rice and serve alongside a crisp salad. You can even transform crispy tamales into pseudo-enchiladas by smothering them in red sauce and broiling some cheese on top. Basically, the tamales are versatile enough for a tasty weeknight meal and delicious enough that they will please your loved ones. Turns out that easy and convenient canned foods don't have to equal pasty and tasteless!