The Cheap Tequila Brand Texas Roadhouse Uses In Its House Margarita
The burn of a bad tequila may be unpleasant, but there are plenty of cheap versions out there that are perfectly serviceable in cocktails. Case in point, Texas Roadhouse uses Dorado Gold tequila — a low-cost version of the spirit — in its House Margarita. This is no doubt part of why the drink is such a good deal during Texas Roadhouse's happy hour, which usually takes place between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The important thing to look out for in tequila is whether or not it uses 100% agave. If not, it may be a mixto, which derives 51% of its sugar from blue agave and 49% from other sources. Many cheaper, gold-colored tequilas are mixto — Dorado Gold is one of these, as it includes natural flavors and doesn't mention its agave content on the bottle. This is why, depending on where you live, a 1-liter bottle from this brand usually only costs around $10. In terms of physical effects, mixtos are often the cause of those hangovers people cite when avoiding tequila.
Flavor-wise, cheap tequilas can range from sweetly inoffensive to nothing but burn. Drinkers of Texas Roadhouse's House Margarita describe a light tequila taste in the background, which is fitting for a milder, low-cost spirit.
A good margarita needs more than just tequila
Texas Roadhouse uses a signature sour mix in its margaritas, made from premium lime juice, agave syrup, and orange oils. Even if you aren't a huge fan of Dorado Gold tequila, you can rest easy knowing the drink's other ingredients are good. If you're trying to recreate this cocktail at home, fresh-squeezed lime juice, a high-quality sweet syrup, and good salt are key. Keep in mind that bottled lime juice tends to be less acidic, which will make your cocktail less impressive. Also, simple syrup will work for the sweet element, but agave syrup will always be more delicious.
If you do want to make your margarita with a good tequila, try reading our beginner's guide so you know where to start before hunting down one you really like. Thankfully, it is possible to find good, cheap tequilas that are still 100% pure blue agave. Certain budget tequilas, like Pueblo Viejo Blanco and Cimarron Blanco, are worth keeping on hand for shots or mixed drinks — any style of drinking that doesn't reward a more complex flavor profile.