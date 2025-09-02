The Cheap Tequila Brand Texas Roadhouse Uses In Its House Margarita

The burn of a bad tequila may be unpleasant, but there are plenty of cheap versions out there that are perfectly serviceable in cocktails. Case in point, Texas Roadhouse uses Dorado Gold tequila — a low-cost version of the spirit — in its House Margarita. This is no doubt part of why the drink is such a good deal during Texas Roadhouse's happy hour, which usually takes place between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The important thing to look out for in tequila is whether or not it uses 100% agave. If not, it may be a mixto, which derives 51% of its sugar from blue agave and 49% from other sources. Many cheaper, gold-colored tequilas are mixto — Dorado Gold is one of these, as it includes natural flavors and doesn't mention its agave content on the bottle. This is why, depending on where you live, a 1-liter bottle from this brand usually only costs around $10. In terms of physical effects, mixtos are often the cause of those hangovers people cite when avoiding tequila.

Flavor-wise, cheap tequilas can range from sweetly inoffensive to nothing but burn. Drinkers of Texas Roadhouse's House Margarita describe a light tequila taste in the background, which is fitting for a milder, low-cost spirit.