When Is Texas Roadhouse's Happy Hour?
Known for its sizable steaks and substantial portions, Texas Roadhouse is the restaurant for diners with appetites as big as the Lone Star State itself. The steakhouse also features a wide selection of adult beverages to accompany its meals, which is why so many patrons are eager to learn more about the chain's happy hour. While there's no official statement from Texas Roadhouse regarding happy hour, many of its locations feature a happy hour Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Keep in mind that happy hours and associated pricing are bound to vary from location to location. For example, select locations may offer a slightly different happy hour schedule, such as from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Additionally, deals and specials may only focus on specific drinks, such as beer and margaritas. Also, some restaurants might not offer happy hour at all. It's best for customers to call ahead if they want to learn more about happy hour at their preferred Texas Roadhouse location. That way, you can plan your trip perfectly to ensure you make the most of any discounts that apply.
What types of beverages are available during happy hour?
In addition to steaks, burgers, and sides, Texas Roadhouse also offers a wide selection of alcoholic beverages. The beer selection is pretty standard and features lots of domestics. However, diners can also take advantage of select imports, such as Stella Artois and Heineken. While it can depend on the rules at the specific establishment you're visiting, some beers at Texas Roadhouse may be one dollar off during happy hour.
If you're not necessarily a beer lover, take heart, as the restaurant also features a wide selection of cocktails and margaritas. Cocktail options include Long Island Iced Teas, Old Fashioneds, and Cactus Waters, which contain tequila and club soda. As for margaritas, you can order yours frozen or on the rocks. There are also lots of delicious flavors, including mango, strawberry, and sangria. Like beer, margaritas are often subject to happy hour pricing at various Texas Roadhouse locations.
Food and drink pairings to consider when dining at Texas Roadhouse
It's hard to visit a Texas Roadhouse without ordering a juicy, succulent steak. Hand-cut steak options include T-bones, sirloins, and New York strips, among many others. If you order a steak, a glass of red wine is the classic pairing. The strong, potent flavors of red meat can be complemented by a similarly potent red wine. In this case, Texas Roadhouse offers Cabernet, Pinot Noir, and Merlot to satisfy your palate.
Although the restaurant is best known for its steak, Texas Roadhouse offers plenty of other dishes. If you choose to order chicken, like the herb-crusted or country-fried chicken, white wine is a safe bet, and Texas Roadhouse features selections like Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. If you prefer a cocktail with your meal, whiskey is also a good accompaniment for many chicken dishes. Consider ordering a Southern Whiskey Long Island Iced Tea, which features three types of whiskey in one drink. With these tips in mind, you can thoroughly enjoy all that Texas Roadhouse has to offer, during happy hour and beyond.