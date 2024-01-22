When Is Texas Roadhouse's Happy Hour?

Known for its sizable steaks and substantial portions, Texas Roadhouse is the restaurant for diners with appetites as big as the Lone Star State itself. The steakhouse also features a wide selection of adult beverages to accompany its meals, which is why so many patrons are eager to learn more about the chain's happy hour. While there's no official statement from Texas Roadhouse regarding happy hour, many of its locations feature a happy hour Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Keep in mind that happy hours and associated pricing are bound to vary from location to location. For example, select locations may offer a slightly different happy hour schedule, such as from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Additionally, deals and specials may only focus on specific drinks, such as beer and margaritas. Also, some restaurants might not offer happy hour at all. It's best for customers to call ahead if they want to learn more about happy hour at their preferred Texas Roadhouse location. That way, you can plan your trip perfectly to ensure you make the most of any discounts that apply.