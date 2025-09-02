These Are The Most Nostalgic Costco Foods

If you want comfort, go to Costco. It might sound like a slightly strange thing to do, but there's something warming and cozy about being under the halogen lights of its warehouse and traversing its endless aisles. Perhaps that's because Costco, despite its industrial feel at points, reminds us of being kids, wandering around for hours in this palace of bulk-buy goodies and begging our parents to buy those massive jars of jelly beans. Well, Costco's not blind to the effect it has on customers, and it reflects that somewhat nostalgic feel with an equally nostalgic selection of food. It's not all about massive boxes of diapers and toilet paper, folks: Costco's got an excellent selection of homely meals and snacks on offer, and you can purchase a whole load of them at once.

Somewhat pleasingly, too, you can find a lot of nostalgic name-brand items in Costco. Everyone from Kellogg's to Kraft Heinz put their products in Costco stores, with items like Rice Krispies Treats and Lunchables Stackers reminding you of childhood. Costco's Kirkland range also offers a wide selection of nostalgic entrées, and a lot of them are more affordable than you think. Grab your cart, and let's take a trip back to our pasts.