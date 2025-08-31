Costco Vs Aldi: Which Store Actually Saves You More Money In 2025?

Aldi and Costco are both stores known for saving people money, although they do it in different ways. Aldi focuses primarily on providing private label products, whereas Costco focuses on bulk purchasing discounts. Both can help you save money versus traditional grocers, but which store will help you save more in 2025?

We had this question, too, so we set out to determine the answer. Daily Meal compared common items within major food categories to see which ended up being cheaper. This wasn't based on pure price point, but rather, the price per unit or price per ounce, as appropriate. All prices are based on the Costco and Aldi nearest Vineland, New Jersey, where this writer lives. However, it's important to note that the prices may vary slightly from one location to another and, in some instances, this may skew which products are best priced.

Each store ended up being the better choice in different categories, so it may be worthwhile to visit both on your grocery shopping days if it's convenient. Alternatively, you could visit the store that saves you money in the most categories, as outlined below. However, if you don't want to head to multiple stores to do your shopping, you'll be happy to hear that one store was a clear overall winner when it came to low prices. Ready to discover whether Costco or Aldi will get you the most bang for your buck? Let's head down the aisles!