10 Old School Italian Restaurants In NYC You Need To Try

Forget your tasting menus, your avant-garde approaches to cuisine, and your sky-high bills. When we eat out at an Italian restaurant, we want to keep it traditional, and where else is better to do so than New York? The city is swimming with old-school Italian restaurants — including some that are owned by pop stars and their parents – which preserve the charm they had since they first opened their doors. New York has been a hotbed of Italian food since the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when waves of migration from Italian workers and families caused a culinary shift away from German cuisine and towards a more Mediterranean feel. As hundreds of thousands of people arrived in the United States through Ellis Island, it only made sense for them to lay their roots in the capital city and start businesses that are still feeding folks to this day.

Which of these restaurants are the ones you need to visit, though? Well, there are a fair few. While famous Italian restaurants like Rao's, Patsy's, and Bamonte's are must-see spots for pasta and pizza lovers, there are some lesser-known joints that have managed to keep a sense of mystique. The other good news is that a lot of these restaurants won't break the bank.