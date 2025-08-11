The NYC Italian Restaurant That's Actually Owned By Lady Gaga And Her Parents

At first glance, Joanne Trattoria doesn't exactly scream "pop superstar." Tucked on Manhattan's Upper West Side between small shops and walk-up apartments, it looks like the kind of cozy Italian spot where you'd expect to see a local sipping wine and picking at spaghetti. But you might not realize this restaurant is owned by an A-list celebrity. Lady Gaga's parents, Joe and Cynthia Germanotta, are the ones behind Joanne Trattoria, and while the singer herself keeps a low profile here, she's a part owner in the business that bears her aunt's name.

The name is deeply sentimental. Joanne Germanotta, Gaga's aunt, died from lupus at 19, leaving behind a creative spark that shaped her family long after she was gone. Her memory lives on in both Gaga's 2016 album "Joanne" and this restaurant, which turns grief into something warm, comforting, and communal. The Germanottas grew up close to where the restaurant stands now, and their menu still reads like a neighborhood love letter. Offerings include spaghetti and meatballs and family recipes like lemon artichoke chicken and eggplant parmesan.

The vibe is as intimate as the food. Unlike many celebrity-owned restaurants that bank on flash over flavor, Joanne Trattoria feels like a place that was always meant to be there — with or without a world-famous name attached.