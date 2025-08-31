The Old-School Canned Vegetarian Protein We Don't See Anyone Eating Anymore

Long before the days of Beyond Meat and the many different meat substitutes on the market today, there were a few options for those looking to supplement their diets with extra protein, like Wham, Tuno, FriChick, and Big Franks. Another of these was Nuteena, a peanut-based, vegan canned food. While it was peanut-butter based, it was more versatile and offered more protein per serving than the traditional form of the nut butter.

Nuteena's flavor was described as similar to peanut butter but a bit more savory. This opened it up for use as a spread on sandwiches, as the filling in casseroles, and in any other dish that would generally call for meat, as long as it was appropriately seasoned. It came in a can with instructions to open both ends and push the contents through, resulting in a single loaf that could be sliced and chopped on demand. The flavor wasn't the same as the meat it was replacing, but that was never the intention.

Part of the reason Nuteena was one of the popular canned foods of a bygone era was that it had a pleasant, neutral taste that was suitable for a variety of dishes, similar to tofu, a plant-based protein that can be marinated for strikingly flavorful results. Not only that, it was also packed with protein, which, in a vegetarian or vegan diet, is often in short supply.