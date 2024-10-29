Get The Most Flavorful Marinated Tofu With The Right Method
If you want extra-crispy homemade tofu that's also packed with flavor, then marinating is essential. But you need to make sure that you take the right steps during the marinating process. To find out how to do it just right, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Nisha Vora, the New York Times best-selling cookbook author behind "Big Vegan Flavor."
Firstly, how long should you marinate your tofu before cooking it? According to Vora, the time can range anywhere from 30 minutes to 24 hours. She told us, "Generally, a few hours is sufficient for the tofu to absorb the flavor of the marinade, but for thicker marinades like yogurt marinades, you'll get improved flavor development with a 24-hour marinating time." If you're looking for a yogurt marinade recipe, you can turn to Daily Meal's spicy Greek yogurt and lime marinated chicken — just swap out the chicken for tofu.
The amount of time you marinate also determines how to store the tofu during the process. Vora explained that if you're doing a quick marinade that's an hour or less, feel free to just leave it on the countertop. Any longer than that, however, and you should cover the marinating tofu and store it in the fridge.
How to prep the tofu for marinating
In order to get the most out of your marinade, Nisha Vora advised that you should first cut up your tofu into small pieces rather than keeping the block whole — just don't forget to press the tofu first to remove all the excess water. She explained, "Smaller pieces create more surface area to absorb the marinade. More surface area means more flavor in every bite!"
After cutting the tofu into cubes, you'll need a place to store it while it marinates. Vora suggested a zip-top plastic bag or a covered bowl or storage container (such as a reusable airtight container). She then recommended shaking the bag or container after adding your ingredients to make sure that the marinade evenly coats all of the tofu pieces.
Once the marinating time is over, whether it's 30 minutes or overnight, all that's left to do is cook your tofu using your preferred method — baking, frying, or even air frying (here's how long you should air fry tofu for crispy results). Additionally, you may want to save some of the marinade to coat the pieces again after cooking, as marinating both before and after will result in perfectly seasoned tofu.