Get The Most Flavorful Marinated Tofu With The Right Method

If you want extra-crispy homemade tofu that's also packed with flavor, then marinating is essential. But you need to make sure that you take the right steps during the marinating process. To find out how to do it just right, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Nisha Vora, the New York Times best-selling cookbook author behind "Big Vegan Flavor."

Firstly, how long should you marinate your tofu before cooking it? According to Vora, the time can range anywhere from 30 minutes to 24 hours. She told us, "Generally, a few hours is sufficient for the tofu to absorb the flavor of the marinade, but for thicker marinades like yogurt marinades, you'll get improved flavor development with a 24-hour marinating time." If you're looking for a yogurt marinade recipe, you can turn to Daily Meal's spicy Greek yogurt and lime marinated chicken — just swap out the chicken for tofu.

The amount of time you marinate also determines how to store the tofu during the process. Vora explained that if you're doing a quick marinade that's an hour or less, feel free to just leave it on the countertop. Any longer than that, however, and you should cover the marinating tofu and store it in the fridge.