How Much Sugar Is Usually In A Glass Of Red Wine?

Sugar is so delicious, but it can be your nemesis when not consumed in moderation. Every gram counts. So, if you are a red wine drinker, you may wonder how much of this sweetener is in each tumbler you are downing or sipping on. The answer is: It depends. Grapes are naturally sweet. While those who are trying to produce sweet wines may be adding teaspoons or cubes of this stuff to their product as they bottle it up, for the most part, red wine has little residual sugar. This is because as the grapes ferment, the yeast eats those sugars and transforms them into alcohol. Still, while the sugar level drops during this process, red wine isn't sugar-free.

Where can you find red wine's sugar content? Don't expect to find its nutritional information listed on the side of a wine bottle. Winemakers do not have to list such information, and just because a wine bottle has a sugar-free label doesn't mean that it is. For dry red wines, a good rule of thumb is that a five-ounce glass, a standard pour, is going to have somewhere between 1 and 2 grams of residual sugar in it. Now, if you drink an entire 750-milliliter bottle, that sugar adds up; however, if you are just enjoying a glass or two with friends, it's not going to break your sugar counting. Dry wines include cabernet sauvignon, Spanish grenache, and pinot noir, and are often considered the absolute healthiest red wines you can drink.