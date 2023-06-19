The Sugar-Free Label On Wine Doesn't Mean What You Think

All wine is made with sugar — it's just usually naturally occurring sugar. Grapes develop natural sugars just like any other fruit, and then yeast eats that sugar and converts it into alcohol to make wine. Without sugar, the yeast would have no food, and all you'd have is a bottle of really — frankly — gross grape water. And no one wants that. Sometimes, sugar is added during the fermentation process to boost the alcohol content, which is called chaptalization, or in a process called backsweetening, which is not as common, and is when vintners (winemakers) add sugar after fermentation to create a sweeter final wine; sometimes this is to make a wine that's sweet on the palate, and sometimes this is done to balance an acidic product.

The "sugar-free" label on some wines doesn't mean that there is zero sugar inside, it simply means there is no additional sugar added to the bottle. There may still be up to 1 gram per liter of residual, natural sugar in the bottle. A label that reads "sugar-free" means there was no chaptalization, no backsweetening, and no grape concentrate added to boost the sweetness of the wine.

This doesn't mean that wines that don't bear that label aren't also naturally low-sugar. This label doesn't really tell the whole story, and it doesn't necessarily designate that a wine is better than one not bearing that label; it is primarily a marketing ploy. With a little wine knowledge, you can easily find a wine with low sugar without relying on that "sugar-free" label.