Your Red Wine Needs To Be Colder Than You Think For Optimal Drinking

When it comes to wine, lots of people swear by the general rule of thumb of keeping refreshingly cold summer whites and rosés chilled versus deep reds, which are considered best kept at room temperature on the storage rack. While essentially correct (whites should generally be enjoyed colder than reds), the topic of what temperature and occasion to serve your wine is far more nuanced than many think.

For instance, a luxurious glass of red isn't reserved only for the chilly darkness of winter months. On the contrary, the balance of blackberry jam and spiced flavor notes in a good, medium-bodied malbec make it a perfect wine to enjoy at summer barbecues, according to chef Aarón Sánchez, alongside grilled steaks, veggie skewers, and lemony pasta salad.

To get the best flavor when pairing a variety of foods like braised lamb with red wine, however, your wine needs to be colder than you think. Storing reds at room temperature or warmer actually mutes the beautiful hints of cherry, raspberry, and fig in a glass of tempranillo. Instead, giving your red wine a slight chill brings out those fruity flavors, which is especially good in the summer (or any time of year, for that matter), making juicy reds even more drinkable. To fully showcase the succulently rich flavor of the beverage, especially those with light to medium-bodied taste, reds are best served slightly under room temperature, between 62 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit.