Canned Corned Beef Vs SPAM: What Makes Them Different?

There's no denying the appeal of canned food. It's quick, practical, and often underrated. One of the biggest canned food myths is that the process drains away nutrition, when in fact much of it remains, especially in protein-rich options. When it comes to protein packed in a can, both canned corned beef and Spam seem to be a preferred choice for people around the globe. At first glance, their blocky shape and pinkish hue make them easy to confuse, often leading people to group them together. Yet beyond the obvious difference in taste, the two are built on very different foundations. The most defining difference is in the meat itself. Canned corned beef, as its name makes clear, is made from beef, while Spam is made from pork.

The two also carry distinct cultural histories. Canned corned beef traces its roots to Ireland, which is why it frequently graces dinner tables on St. Patrick's Day. The term itself, however, was coined by the British, who noted that the large salt crystals used to cure the beef resembled kernels of corn. Spam arrived much later. It emerged during the Great Depression, when George A. Hormel & Company of Austin, Minnesota, sought a practical way to use pork shoulder, a cut that was difficult to sell on its own. Marketed first as Hormel Spiced Ham, it was rechristened with the brisk, memorable name Spam just a year later.