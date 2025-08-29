Sandra Bullock Owns This Texas Bakery (And The Menu Is Mouthwatering)

Movie stars don't just act. They have businesses that range from alcohol brands to clothing lines to lesser-known restaurants you may not realize are celebrity-owned. Case in point, Hollywood may be where Sandra Bullock makes movies like "Ocean's 8" and "Speed," but Austin, Texas, is where she lives and owns a bakery with a real hometown vibe.

Bullock opened Walton's Fancy & Staple, a mash-up of a bakery, coffee shop, deli, bar, catering business, and flower shop, in 2009. At the time, the general manager, Jerald Rhodes, described the business concept in an interview with the Austin Statesman, saying, "A bride can come in here and get everything she needs, except the dress."

It should come as no surprise that Bullock's passion for restoring old properties spilled over to this venture. She hired an architect to renovate and update the pre-1900s building located on West Sixth Street, which once served as a stagecoach depot; however, she also worked to retain the charm of much of the original brickwork and architecture. It was a true labor of love. When it came time to create the menu, which has something for everyone, it turned into a family affair with Bullock bringing on her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, a writer and professional baker in Vermont, as a consultant. The result: perfection.