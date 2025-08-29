Sandra Bullock Owns This Texas Bakery (And The Menu Is Mouthwatering)
Movie stars don't just act. They have businesses that range from alcohol brands to clothing lines to lesser-known restaurants you may not realize are celebrity-owned. Case in point, Hollywood may be where Sandra Bullock makes movies like "Ocean's 8" and "Speed," but Austin, Texas, is where she lives and owns a bakery with a real hometown vibe.
Bullock opened Walton's Fancy & Staple, a mash-up of a bakery, coffee shop, deli, bar, catering business, and flower shop, in 2009. At the time, the general manager, Jerald Rhodes, described the business concept in an interview with the Austin Statesman, saying, "A bride can come in here and get everything she needs, except the dress."
It should come as no surprise that Bullock's passion for restoring old properties spilled over to this venture. She hired an architect to renovate and update the pre-1900s building located on West Sixth Street, which once served as a stagecoach depot; however, she also worked to retain the charm of much of the original brickwork and architecture. It was a true labor of love. When it came time to create the menu, which has something for everyone, it turned into a family affair with Bullock bringing on her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, a writer and professional baker in Vermont, as a consultant. The result: perfection.
Try the golden eggs
Nestled in the heart of Longhorn Nation, Sandra Bullock's Walton's Fancy and Staple is considered an Austin jewel. Open for breakfast, lunch, and early evening dining, diners can order up salads and sandwiches on the go, avocado toast topped with a soft-boiled egg, shrimp and grits, and biscuits and gravy. The coffee bar features all of the traditional espresso drinks, along with some adult versions with a shot of alcohol, like Vanilla Absolut, Jameson, or Kahlua.
But leave room for the desserts and pastries that leave people raving. A pastry chef makes them fresh daily. Macaroons, tarts, pies, cookies, beignets, and cakes just skim the surface of the sweet treats that await you. Just don't skip the golden eggs. These mini-sized, nutmeg cakes are rolled in cinnamon sugar and have a dense bite. One will do it. The flourless chocolate hearts are also high on the must-try list. If you love chocolate, this dessert is for you.
Per Walton's Fancy & Staple's Instagram, if you are rolling into town for a football game at the University of Texas, you can pregame with this eatery's tailgate offerings, which include Shiner BBQ pork sliders, Texas caviar, football-themed cookies, and burnt orange golden eggs. It will definitely have you flashing the horns and saying, "Hook 'em."