The Most Affordable Cuts Of Steak That Taste Seriously Delicious

Few cuts of meat can get as pricey as steak. These slabs of beef are usually the star of the show in fancy restaurants and have the price tag to prove it. The priciest steak in the world, setting customers back $1000 each, is sold at Aragawa, a restaurant in Tokyo, and other cuts like the Kobe ribeye or Maezawa fillet can be priced at hundreds of dollars per portion. Steak prices are usually determined by a combination of quality and tenderness. Meat from a cow reared using high-quality food and ethical farming techniques will cost more to produce, which will be reflected in the price of the steak — but it will also likely taste way better than meat produced in poorer conditions.

The tenderness of a steak is also determined by the section used, with cuts like tenderloin and filet mignon being prized for their juiciness. But they're far from the only options out there. There are dozens of different types of steak, and beyond the most well-known ones, some underrated cuts deliver big on flavor and won't ruin your weekly budget. We decided to put together some of our favorites right here. ‌