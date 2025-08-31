Vintage Ground Beef Burger Dishes That Should Stay In The Past

Though the name of this vintage ground beef burger dish may suggest it was really fancy, it was actually quite simple. It isn't clear why the dish got its moniker, but it's likely that Hunt's wanted an eye-catching name when they released a recipe for it in an advertisement for their tomato sauce, supposedly in 1955. The only slightly unique factor about Fancy Pants hamburgers was that the patties were supposed to be served as-is.

Otherwise, the recipe was pretty basic as it suggested seasoning the beef, shaping it into hamburger patties, and filling the center with slices of cheese. The patties were seared, topped with Hunt's tomato sauce, and then cooked with the sauce for a while. It may seem like there's nothing too wrong with this vintage burger dish, but there's a reason why it has fallen out of favor.

If you think about it, most people love it when the meat in their burgers has a perfectly crispy sear. Simmering the patties in tomato sauce for a long time would turn them soggy, essentially ruining that crispy exterior. Not to mention that the tomato sauce may also mask the flavor of the beef and make it taste overly acidic. If you really like the idea of tomato sauce with burgers, you can instead top the beef patty with a dollop before placing it in a bun. This is one of the best ways to upgrade your burger without changing its flavor excessively and preventing the patty from getting mushy.