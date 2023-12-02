How To Perfectly Smoke Oysters On A Gas Grill

Oysters are one of those food items that seem impossibly fancy, which is funny when you consider that people most often eat them by slurping them raw right out of the shell (a process during which absolutely no one can look dignified). But while raw oysters on the half-shell may be their iconic form, it's not the only way to eat the little devils. Oysters can absolutely be cooked, too, whether deep fried, grilled in their shells, or even smoked.

But a lot of people don't have smokers for that specific purpose, so are they out of luck if they want smoked oysters? Nope, it turns out you can do it using a gas grill, too. You should know, though, that smoking oysters on a grill takes some finesse, like any other non-standard food preparation. If you do it wrong, the final product isn't going to turn out well at all. The key is to pay close attention to your wood chips and to cook low and slow.