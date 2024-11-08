The Fan-Favorite Chinese Burger That Stars A Truly Unexpected Meat

From beef to beans, a world of possibility exists between two buns. As time passes, more creative and flavorful takes on a standard burger are created. Containing a tender yet unexpected protein nestled in an untraditional bread, one of the brightest stars on the burger scene is simultaneously delicious and unorthodox: the donkey burger.

Before the donkey burger became a national Chinese mainstay and established itself as one of the world's most iconic sandwiches, it was a Hebei Province specialty. Within Hebei, donkey burgers are especially easy to find in the cities of Baoding and Hejian, where this dish is served at both fine dining and casual eateries. Donkey meat tastes similar to beef and veal but is distinguished by its rich and gamey flavor; sometimes, the flavor of the meat is further enhanced by including additional fat in the cooking process.

Donkey burgers served in Hebei can contain either warm or cold meat. The flavor-packed donkey meat is shredded before being cocooned in fresh, warm shaobing, a flakey but strong Chinese flatbread. Toppings like cilantro and green bell pepper can be added for pops of vibrant color and fresh flavors.