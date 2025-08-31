​​Chain Restaurant Desserts That Are Outdated

A chain restaurant should be many things, but above all it should be familiar. We don't go to places like Chili's, Red Robin, and Texas Roadhouse because we're expecting innovation. We go there because we know exactly what we're getting, and you can usually score a good meal for a reasonable price, with quick and efficient service. However, sometimes that sense of familiarity that chain restaurants strive for can tip into a feeling of being conservative, unadventurous, and playing it safe. This means that a lot of chain restaurant food can be outdated, from its appetizers all the way to its desserts.

Unfortunately, desserts are some of the likeliest culprits to be retro in a chain restaurant. While some eateries are fairly good at mixing up their entrées and side dishes, the desserts are often basic and lacking in any experimentation whatsoever. You see the same old line-up: brownies, New York cheesecake, apple pie, and chocolate chip cookies. Now don't get us wrong, there's nothing wrong with any of these foods. However, we think we can all agree that in 2025, we can expect something a little more interesting — and these are the desserts that need a refresh.