What Is MSM Beef And Why Is It Banned In The US?

Mechanically separated beef is one of the meats that are now against the law in the U.S., and it used to be a big player in America's processed food scene. For decades, this paste-like product slipped into hot dogs and bologna, quietly bulking up recipes and cutting costs. That all changed after mounting health concerns pushed regulators to take it off the menu for good.

At its core, mechanically separated meat (MSM) is exactly what it sounds like: Meat blasted off bones by machine. Producers would take livestock carcasses with scraps still attached, then press them through a mesh-like screen using intense pressure. The result was a smooth, batter-style paste with traces of cartilage, bone marrow, and fibrous tissue mixed in. In its heyday, MSM from beef or pork could account for a sizeable chunk of certain processed meats, provided the label spelled it out.

In the late '80s, a USDA proposal would have let manufacturers add small amounts of it to certain foods without mentioning it on the label. It drew sharp criticism from consumer groups, which warned that bone content could be far higher than consumers realized. Industry representatives pushed back, claiming those numbers were exaggerated, but the fight over what went into the paste foreshadowed a much bigger battle ahead — one that would eventually end MSM beef's run in the U.S. entirely.