How A French Press Is Key To Prepping Milk For Latte Art

Making latte art is a skill that many baristas have to spend plenty of time on to get right. The designs can vary from simple to complex, and there are countless methods for making different styles. However, one thing that is always required is the foamy milk with which you make your patterns.

A TikTok from @ethanrodecoffee explains that, while some might think you need an espresso machine to create frothy milk, it can easily be done for much cheaper by using a French press. While the Ikea French press that he mentions is more like $10 rather than $5, it's still an affordable way to get perfectly frothy milk without a steam wand.

Microwave your milk for 90 seconds or until it's hot before pouring it into the French press. From there, do five of what he calls "macro pumps," bringing the plunger all the way up and back down to create large bubbles in the milk. Afterwards, do 30 small micro pumps, which break up those large bubbles and create the perfect foamed milk for making latte art.