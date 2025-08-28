How A French Press Is Key To Prepping Milk For Latte Art
Making latte art is a skill that many baristas have to spend plenty of time on to get right. The designs can vary from simple to complex, and there are countless methods for making different styles. However, one thing that is always required is the foamy milk with which you make your patterns.
A TikTok from @ethanrodecoffee explains that, while some might think you need an espresso machine to create frothy milk, it can easily be done for much cheaper by using a French press. While the Ikea French press that he mentions is more like $10 rather than $5, it's still an affordable way to get perfectly frothy milk without a steam wand.
Microwave your milk for 90 seconds or until it's hot before pouring it into the French press. From there, do five of what he calls "macro pumps," bringing the plunger all the way up and back down to create large bubbles in the milk. Afterwards, do 30 small micro pumps, which break up those large bubbles and create the perfect foamed milk for making latte art.
Tips for making the perfect latte
While it serves as a great way to foam your milk, the French press is also regarded as one of the best ways to brew coffee, although it's really up to personal preference. For making a latte, however, you can't use the device to brew the espresso. A shot is technically made by using high pressure to force hot water through the beans. While you can use a French press to brew a strong cup of coffee, it can't reach the pressure needed to make a proper espresso.
One of the reasons lattes are so popular is how easy they are to customize. You can change the amount of espresso, the design on the top, the flavors mixed in, and, of course, the type of milk that's used. The kind of milk is crucial for making the perfect latte, as it affects the drink's consistency. Milk also makes up the majority of the drink, so what you choose has a substantial impact.
Even the stunning latte art depends on the type of milk you use, and there's a science behind why. The amount of fat in the milk affects the amount of proteins, which determine how stable the milk foam becomes once heat and gas are introduced. This means that lower-fat milk will create a stiffer foam, making it harder to decorate a latte.