The Flavored Butter You've Been Missing Out On At Texas Roadhouse
Honey cinnamon butter and rolls are an iconic part of any dining experience at Texas Roadhouse. Of course, if you don't want to eat out, it's pretty easy to score a batch of Texas Roadhouse rolls and butter by ordering them for pick-up to eat in the privacy of your own kitchen. Still, as much as we love this dynamic duo, the honey cinnamon butter is not the only spread at the chain that you should be asking for. Garlic lemon pepper butter is the Jan Brady of butters at Texas Roadhouse, living in the shadows of the more popular, sweeter, spiced version that keeps diners drooling.
According to someone who claimed to be a former employee who posted on Reddit, there are actually three butter choices at the steakhouse, and each has a specific use. This garlicky butter is melted and used with salmon and shrimp menu items. Regular butter goes on steaks and potatoes, and the honey cinnamon is for those carb-rich rolls. The individual explained that food items are "butterbrushed," meaning they are brushed with butter so they glisten under the lights as you dine. However, if you ask nicely, your waiter will butterbrush your food with your butter of choice, and if you need some inspiration, they noted they liked this garlic butter is super tasty with the chicken strips.
Make your own
This knowledge also empowers you to take the garlic lemon pepper butter out of the corner and give it a starring role in your next meal at this chain. Use it to amp up the taste of your Texas Roadhouse steaks and chicken dishes. Melted over a New York strip or ribeye, this aromatic spread will have your mouth watering the minute it is served. But it's not just for the protein options. Change up the taste of those potatoes and request the garlic butter be brushed on to this side dish to really make the flavor pop. Per TikTok, someone who said they were a former server at Texas Roadhouse recommends asking for it to eat with the rolls if you want to feel like you are eating homemade garlic bread.
This compound butter has many uses; however, if you can't get to a Texas Roadhouse but still want to experience this garlic lemon pepper butter, you can make it yourself. A separate Reddit thread shared a photo of the ingredients, which called for a little deciphering, but it appears that salted butter, paprika, parsley, lemon, pepper, minced garlic, and onion powder are used. Mash it all together or blend it with your mixer, and you're in business. Figuring out the ratios may take some trial and error. As you are experimenting, you may want to put your thumbprint on the recipe and add your own spices to it. But once you perfect it, you have a flavor bomb that can be used with vegetables, proteins, and your favorite bread.