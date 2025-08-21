The Flavored Butter You've Been Missing Out On At Texas Roadhouse

Honey cinnamon butter and rolls are an iconic part of any dining experience at Texas Roadhouse. Of course, if you don't want to eat out, it's pretty easy to score a batch of Texas Roadhouse rolls and butter by ordering them for pick-up to eat in the privacy of your own kitchen. Still, as much as we love this dynamic duo, the honey cinnamon butter is not the only spread at the chain that you should be asking for. Garlic lemon pepper butter is the Jan Brady of butters at Texas Roadhouse, living in the shadows of the more popular, sweeter, spiced version that keeps diners drooling.

According to someone who claimed to be a former employee who posted on Reddit, there are actually three butter choices at the steakhouse, and each has a specific use. This garlicky butter is melted and used with salmon and shrimp menu items. Regular butter goes on steaks and potatoes, and the honey cinnamon is for those carb-rich rolls. The individual explained that food items are "butterbrushed," meaning they are brushed with butter so they glisten under the lights as you dine. However, if you ask nicely, your waiter will butterbrush your food with your butter of choice, and if you need some inspiration, they noted they liked this garlic butter is super tasty with the chicken strips.