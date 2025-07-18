Wait, Can You Get Buc-Ee's Catered?
Buc-ee's is a mainstay of Southern road trips. The Texas-based gas station chain is known for its massive collection of pumps, its unusually clean bathrooms, and its expansive collection of in-house snacks and hot food, including Tex-Mex fare, barbecue, and more. But with such a plethora of hot food available, does Buc-ee's do catering?
The answer is yes — sort of. According to the FAQ section of the company's website, Buc-ee's doesn't have a system for placing large orders in advance. However, the company is fully confident that any of its kitchens will be able to handle large orders.
Buc-ee's may not deliver your large food order or help set it up at your event like a catering company would, but you can always go pick it up yourself. You may also be able to place a bulk order through a third-party delivery service like DoorDash, though the delivery surcharge could get pricey. But if you're asking yourself why anyone would get catering from a gas station in the first place, you may not have much experience with Buc-ee's.
The big deal with Buc-ee's barbecue
Many gas stations offer hot food, but Buc-ee's goes far beyond the standard hot dog and nacho fare. The company's director of barbecue operations, Randy Pauly, is an eight-time world champion pitmaster who uses his award-winning expertise to help perfect the brand's brisket, sausage, turkey, and pulled pork — all of which can be purchased by the pound for any large order.
One of the common Buc-ee's ordering mistakes is thinking hot food won't be available. That's hardly ever the case at this chain, as its locations are open 24 hours a day and always have high volumes of hot food available to accommodate considerable foot traffic. However, while barbecue is reliably available at all hours, Buc-ee's tacos and burritos are primarily breakfast items and may not be available for evening bulk orders.
For first-timers, part of the ultimate guide to eating at Buc-ee's is to use the ordering system correctly. Just order any hot food at one of the available kiosks, and it will give you a numbered ticket so you can collect your food and pay at the checkout counter (though some customers have noticed kiosks disappearing from their stores in favor of more traditional queuing). Customers who live far from Buc-ee's can still experience some of the magic, though, as Buc-ee's beaver nuggets are available for purchase online. The caramel-coated puffed corn snack may not be as meticulously prepared as Buc-ee's barbecue, but it's still a famous part of the chain's longstanding appeal.