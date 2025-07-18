Wait, Can You Get Buc-Ee's Catered?

Buc-ee's is a mainstay of Southern road trips. The Texas-based gas station chain is known for its massive collection of pumps, its unusually clean bathrooms, and its expansive collection of in-house snacks and hot food, including Tex-Mex fare, barbecue, and more. But with such a plethora of hot food available, does Buc-ee's do catering?

The answer is yes — sort of. According to the FAQ section of the company's website, Buc-ee's doesn't have a system for placing large orders in advance. However, the company is fully confident that any of its kitchens will be able to handle large orders.

Buc-ee's may not deliver your large food order or help set it up at your event like a catering company would, but you can always go pick it up yourself. You may also be able to place a bulk order through a third-party delivery service like DoorDash, though the delivery surcharge could get pricey. But if you're asking yourself why anyone would get catering from a gas station in the first place, you may not have much experience with Buc-ee's.