The Absolute Best Way To Cook Your Hot Dogs Requires Minimal Effort

While hot dogs might seem like one of the easiest meats to prepare in a pinch, there are loads of ways they can go wrong. From split skin to bland insides, messing up a hot dog feels disappointing, especially because they're often pre-cooked. But cooking this slim sausage doesn't have to be so hard. If you're looking for one of the easiest and most effective ways to cook a hot dog, look no further than a broiler.

When we ranked our 12 favorite ways to cook hot dogs, we found that using the broiler was the best option on the list. It's similar to using an oven, but it's faster and yields a surprisingly delicious result. It'll give you a caramelized skin without rupturing, heat the hot dog all the way through, and take almost no time to clean up or prepare.

While broiling won't give you the same charred taste that some people miss when they can't cook their hot dogs in a grill, it's hard to argue with the results. The skin has the perfect snap, the insides stay juicy and flavorful, and you can cook them in a batch as large as the container you broil them in. There's even room to experiment, unlike some other methods that are a bit more rigid, like boiling or grilling.