Outdated Egg Dishes You Rarely See Anymore

There are a lot of things you can do with an egg. One of the cornerstones of the human diet, eggs have been eaten by humans for thousands upon thousands of years, and most of us eat hundreds of them a year. Plus, we've learned to prepare them in almost every way imaginable: As eggs have been around for so long, by this point, they've been incorporated in countless dishes and used in an extraordinary number of recipes. Inevitably, not all of these recipes have stuck the landing, and a lot of egg dishes throughout history aren't that popular today. To be honest, for some of these, we can kind of see why.

Egg dishes throughout history have often reflected what's popular at the time, with people learning how to incorporate them into recipes in weird and wacky ways, adding a host of other ingredients to their eggs. Eggs have often been used as the primary protein in dishes before better-suited alternatives came along to replace them, or mixed with fad foods that quickly outstayed their welcome. All of this has led to dishes like scalloped eggs, egg timbales, and Campbelled eggs, which you're unlikely to see much these days, but which are definitely worth a revisit.