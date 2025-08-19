This Classic Chicago Hot Dog Chain Is Making Its Dallas Debut

If you're familiar with Chicago cuisine, then you probably know about Portillo's, a chain that has been around since the 1960s — back when the first Portillo's was just a humble shack. Fans flock to this restaurant for its Chicago-style hot dogs, but its menu also includes items like Italian beef sandwiches and burgers.

There are already a handful of Portillo's locations in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metropolitan area, but according to an August 18 report from CultureMap Dallas, the chain is about to open its first in Dallas proper. The new store will be located at the large Galleria Dallas shopping center. While the grand opening has not yet been announced, the Portillo's website says it's "Coming soon!" In the meantime, another DFW Portillo's is opening in Grand Prairie, Texas on Thursday, August 21 at 10 a.m. Still more DFW Portillo's locations are in the works, including one at the DFW airport and one in Fort Worth.

Portillo's has been expanding over the past few years. In 2023, the chain announced plans to open 920 locations over the following two decades. It currently operates locations all over Illinois, as well as in California, Indiana, Arizona, and a few other states.