This Classic Chicago Hot Dog Chain Is Making Its Dallas Debut
If you're familiar with Chicago cuisine, then you probably know about Portillo's, a chain that has been around since the 1960s — back when the first Portillo's was just a humble shack. Fans flock to this restaurant for its Chicago-style hot dogs, but its menu also includes items like Italian beef sandwiches and burgers.
There are already a handful of Portillo's locations in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metropolitan area, but according to an August 18 report from CultureMap Dallas, the chain is about to open its first in Dallas proper. The new store will be located at the large Galleria Dallas shopping center. While the grand opening has not yet been announced, the Portillo's website says it's "Coming soon!" In the meantime, another DFW Portillo's is opening in Grand Prairie, Texas on Thursday, August 21 at 10 a.m. Still more DFW Portillo's locations are in the works, including one at the DFW airport and one in Fort Worth.
Portillo's has been expanding over the past few years. In 2023, the chain announced plans to open 920 locations over the following two decades. It currently operates locations all over Illinois, as well as in California, Indiana, Arizona, and a few other states.
What can Dallas foodies expect from Portillo's?
As mentioned above, Portillo's is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, which feature yellow mustard, chopped onion, sports pepper, sweet pickle relish, celery salt, and a pickle spear. The regional specialty makes sense for the brand, as Portillo's one of the most notable food chains to come out of Chicago. Additionally, the restaurant is known for its Italian beef sandwiches, cheese fries, and chopped salads, among other dishes. For those with a sweet tooth, it also sells a fan-favorite chocolate cake, which also comes in milkshake form.
The menu features a few different hot dog options, including a jumbo dog, a plant-based dog, and a chili cheese dog. There's also a plethora of burgers and sandwiches to choose from beyond Italian beef, including a breaded whitefish sandwich and a spicy chicken sandwich. Ribs, salads, and even pasta are also available. Even considering all these options, Dallas foodies making their first Portillo's visit might want to start with a classic Chicago-style dog and wash it down with the chain's famous chocolate cake shake.