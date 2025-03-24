The Old-School Seafood Appetizer That's Honestly Not Worth Ordering At A Restaurant

In the world of restaurant appetizers, some dishes are classics. However, not all classics are created equal. One example is the shrimp cocktail, an elegant starter that sometimes comes with a hefty price tag. This old-school appetizer is usually not worth the money, mainly when the same quality can be achieved at home for a fraction of the cost. The price of shrimp at a restaurant can be two to three times higher than what you'd pay at a grocery store.

The appeal of shrimp cocktail is its simplicity: plump, chilled shrimp served with a refreshing cocktail sauce. However, this simplicity is also its downfall as far as restaurant pricing goes. The ingredients are readily available and relatively inexpensive. Restaurants often hike the price of shrimp cocktails, not necessarily due to superior ingredients or fancy preparation. Instead, it usually reflects overhead costs, presentation, and the perception of shrimp as a luxury item.

Shrimp cocktail can easily be replicated at home. Purchasing fresh or frozen shrimp, cooking them perfectly (check out Daily Meal's article for tips), and chilling them is straightforward. When there's a good deal at your supermarket, stock up and freeze them by following our guide. Just be mindful not to make any of these mistakes with shrimp. The cocktail sauce can be made from scratch with ingredients like ketchup, horseradish, and lemon juice, or store-bought can be used. Plus, when you serve your appetizer at home, you can use stemless cocktail glasses like this set from mwellewm to elevate the presentation.