The Old-School Seafood Appetizer That's Honestly Not Worth Ordering At A Restaurant
In the world of restaurant appetizers, some dishes are classics. However, not all classics are created equal. One example is the shrimp cocktail, an elegant starter that sometimes comes with a hefty price tag. This old-school appetizer is usually not worth the money, mainly when the same quality can be achieved at home for a fraction of the cost. The price of shrimp at a restaurant can be two to three times higher than what you'd pay at a grocery store.
The appeal of shrimp cocktail is its simplicity: plump, chilled shrimp served with a refreshing cocktail sauce. However, this simplicity is also its downfall as far as restaurant pricing goes. The ingredients are readily available and relatively inexpensive. Restaurants often hike the price of shrimp cocktails, not necessarily due to superior ingredients or fancy preparation. Instead, it usually reflects overhead costs, presentation, and the perception of shrimp as a luxury item.
Shrimp cocktail can easily be replicated at home. Purchasing fresh or frozen shrimp, cooking them perfectly (check out Daily Meal's article for tips), and chilling them is straightforward. When there's a good deal at your supermarket, stock up and freeze them by following our guide. Just be mindful not to make any of these mistakes with shrimp. The cocktail sauce can be made from scratch with ingredients like ketchup, horseradish, and lemon juice, or store-bought can be used. Plus, when you serve your appetizer at home, you can use stemless cocktail glasses like this set from mwellewm to elevate the presentation.
Shrimp apps that are worth the splurge
Unlike shrimp cocktail, appetizers like shrimp rangoon and coconut shrimp are more complex, making their higher restaurant prices worth it. Shrimp rangoon features wonton wrappers filled with a shrimp blend and then fried to a crispy shell; making it requires precise folding and cooking.
Coconut shrimp, coated in shredded coconut and fried until golden, requires the right timing to achieve the best crunch without burning. These dishes rely on detailed preparation, specific ingredients, and refined cooking techniques that professional chefs have the skills to perfect, making them well worth enjoying at a restaurant.
Ultimately, whether or not to order a shrimp cocktail at a restaurant comes down to personal preference and budget. It might be justified if you're looking for a convenient and elegant start to your meal and don't mind paying a premium. However, if you're conscious of value and willing to spend a few minutes in the kitchen, you can make an equally impressive shrimp cocktail taste so much better at home for a fraction of the price and save your dough for the more intricate menu items.