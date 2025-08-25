Do Store-Bought Eggs Last Longer Than Farm Fresh?

Eggs are expensive. And, when it comes to selecting the type that works best for your household, storage longevity is a key factor. If you are a fan of farm-to-table, farm fresh eggs may seem appealing. However, do these last longer in the fridge than store-bought eggs, or do store-bought eggs that have gone through an industrialized cleaning process have a longer shelf life? The answer might surprise you, as farm fresh eggs typically last longer — depending on where and how you store them.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, store-bought eggs kept in their original carton should be used within three weeks of purchase for best quality, but can be used for up to six weeks when stored properly. This ultimately means you'll want to avoid some of the biggest mistakes when storing eggs — which include storing them in the fridge door in that compartment with the cute egg-shaped divots.

In comparison, farm fresh eggs that have been washed and stored in the fridge can actually last up to two months. If you have not washed your farm fresh eggs, you can store them in a proper container for up to three months.