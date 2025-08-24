Cinnamon Rolls And Chili? In This State, It's A Staple Combo

Weird food combos are nothing new. For those who have ever wondered if it's OK to put ranch dressing on pizza or enjoy pickles on a peanut butter sandwich on the down low, the answer is, of course. What might sound awful to one person can be pure bliss for someone else's palate, including cinnamon rolls and chili. This may be the next funky duo that grabs your taste buds' attention. Cinnamon rolls and chili served side by side as a meal is an Iowa favorite. It was most likely born after World War II. School lunch budgets in the Midwest were limited at the time, and lunchroom cooks used bulk ingredients that were provided by the USDA through the government-subsidized hot lunch program. Thus, the union between the cinnamon roll and a bowl of reds was forged, and this comfort food became a thing.

Chili is a savory, protein-rich dish that's hearty and filling, while cinnamon rolls are sweet and easy to make. From the beginning, it was a match made in heaven, and young students counted the days for when the two would be served up. Beyond Iowa, you'll find the culinary duet of cinnamon and chili at diners across Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, South Dakota, Montana, and Kansas. But is it a strange pairing or strangely satisfying?