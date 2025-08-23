We Ranked Them All And We Can Now Confirm The Absolute Best Pop-Tarts Flavor

When Daily Meal set out to rank every single flavor of Pop-Tarts from worst to best, each tart was toasted, tasted, and torn apart by a panel of ten people ranging from preschoolers to grandparents. These judges scored each one of these treats based on texture, taste, design, and overall "lovability." In the end, the Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart beat out all of the competition.

This wasn't a case of one of the most iconic Pop-Tart flavors taking the win by default. This pastry's flaky shell holds everything together without crumbling, and the icing hits the sweet spot without going overboard. The filling actually tastes like strawberries — not lab-grown fruit — and the ratio of flavors stays balanced from the first bite to the last. This is the kind of treat that works whether you're a kid or a college student. With its jelly-slicked center, soft crust, and signature sprinkle-topped layer of icing, strawberry is the flavor that perfectly captures what the Pop-Tart brand is all about.

Strawberry is one of the original four Pop-Tart flavors, and decades later, it's still the one to beat. If any Pop-Tart deserves the title of Kellogg's Breakfast Pastry Miracle, it's this one.