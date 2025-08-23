We Ranked Them All And We Can Now Confirm The Absolute Best Pop-Tarts Flavor
When Daily Meal set out to rank every single flavor of Pop-Tarts from worst to best, each tart was toasted, tasted, and torn apart by a panel of ten people ranging from preschoolers to grandparents. These judges scored each one of these treats based on texture, taste, design, and overall "lovability." In the end, the Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart beat out all of the competition.
This wasn't a case of one of the most iconic Pop-Tart flavors taking the win by default. This pastry's flaky shell holds everything together without crumbling, and the icing hits the sweet spot without going overboard. The filling actually tastes like strawberries — not lab-grown fruit — and the ratio of flavors stays balanced from the first bite to the last. This is the kind of treat that works whether you're a kid or a college student. With its jelly-slicked center, soft crust, and signature sprinkle-topped layer of icing, strawberry is the flavor that perfectly captures what the Pop-Tart brand is all about.
Strawberry is one of the original four Pop-Tart flavors, and decades later, it's still the one to beat. If any Pop-Tart deserves the title of Kellogg's Breakfast Pastry Miracle, it's this one.
What fans have to say about the Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart
The Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart won our ranking, and most fans seem to agree that it's the best. One Redditor and self-proclaimed "Pop-Tart afficianado" claimed to have sampled almost every flavor over the years, and they still land right back at this classic choice. "Nothing beats strawberry (frosted of course, I'm not a monster,)" they said. Another fan took to Facebook to call the Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart the "gold standard of Pop Tarts. No toasting needed."
Kellogg has created a lot of other versions of this treat over the years to rival the strawberry flavor. Over the years, the company has cycled through dozens of discontinued Pop-Tarts flavors. There was, for example, the delicious Banana Crème, the unique Frosted Grape, and even a short-lived Wild Watermelon flavor. Through all the new offerings, the Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart remains one of the flavors that fans love the most. Krispy Kreme once even released a limited-edition doughnut filled with strawberry filling and Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts Bites to celebrate the classic treat. If there's one takeaway from the past sixty years of Pop-Tarts history, it's this: New flavors will come and go, but the Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart isn't going anywhere.