Are New Mountain Dew Flavors Tied To World Tragedies? The Curse Conspiracy, Explained

It's no secret that the internet is filled with conspiracy theories. There are fewer of these in the food space than in other areas like politics, but that hasn't stopped people from taking a closer look at Mountain Dew. The names of certain flavors made by the brand seem to line up with tragic world events, and the internet is abuzz with ideas.

The earliest example of a Mountain Dew flavor corresponding with a tragedy was in 2001. That May, the company released Code Red, its cherry-flavored, red-hued version of the popular soda. However, just five months later, 9/11 took place, marking the first of multiple strange coincidences. The brand released Baja Blast in July 2004, just five months before the Boxing Day Tsunami in the Indian Ocean killed over 220,000 people.

Other notable examples include Mountain Dew Voltage, which seemingly coincided with the 2008 financial crisis, and the grape-flavored Mountain Dew Pitch Black, which some believe predicted the 2024 CrowdStrike blackout. Mountain Dew even released its Star Spangled Splash flavor in 2024, the same year that the Francis Scott Key Bridge was struck by a passing ship and collapsed — Francis Scott Key wrote "The Star-Spangled Banner."