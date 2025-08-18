Are New Mountain Dew Flavors Tied To World Tragedies? The Curse Conspiracy, Explained
It's no secret that the internet is filled with conspiracy theories. There are fewer of these in the food space than in other areas like politics, but that hasn't stopped people from taking a closer look at Mountain Dew. The names of certain flavors made by the brand seem to line up with tragic world events, and the internet is abuzz with ideas.
The earliest example of a Mountain Dew flavor corresponding with a tragedy was in 2001. That May, the company released Code Red, its cherry-flavored, red-hued version of the popular soda. However, just five months later, 9/11 took place, marking the first of multiple strange coincidences. The brand released Baja Blast in July 2004, just five months before the Boxing Day Tsunami in the Indian Ocean killed over 220,000 people.
Other notable examples include Mountain Dew Voltage, which seemingly coincided with the 2008 financial crisis, and the grape-flavored Mountain Dew Pitch Black, which some believe predicted the 2024 CrowdStrike blackout. Mountain Dew even released its Star Spangled Splash flavor in 2024, the same year that the Francis Scott Key Bridge was struck by a passing ship and collapsed — Francis Scott Key wrote "The Star-Spangled Banner."
How truthful is the Mountain Dew conspiracy?
While the Mountain Dew theory makes sense on the surface, a closer look at some of the dates and finer details involved will determine how related these events are to the brand's flavor. Starting from the beginning, the Department of Homeland Security wasn't officially using the term "code red" when 9/11 took place. Instead, the color-coded system was only introduced after the attack and used until 2011.
One of the rarest Mountain Dew flavors, Maui Burst, doesn't align well with the event some people believe it predicted. The flavor was released in October 2019, over three years before fires began ravaging the island of Maui. Additionally, Pitch Black was introduced in 2004 as a limited Halloween edition of the soda before it was rereleased in the early 2020s. With such significant gaps, the theory becomes less convincing.
Our final two examples continue this trend. Mountain Dew Voltage might have been released in 2008, but it's a bit of a stretch to say that the term "voltage" predicted a financial crisis (not to mention that the Great Recession truly began in December 2007). Lastly, Star Spangled Splash, which performed well in our Mountain Dew flavor ranking, seems like a strong theory at first glance. Examine the dates, however, and you'll see that the bridge collapsed around three months before Mountain Dew released the flavor. While this theory might be fun to speculate about, it doesn't hold water (or even Mountain Dew).