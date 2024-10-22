What Exactly Did Mountain Dew's Limited Edition Pitch Black Flavor Taste Like?

For fans of a certain soda named after back-road moonshine, there is never a bad time to Do the Dew. There's a truly dizzying assortment of Mountain Dew flavors — as of the time that we ranked all the ones currently available, there were 14 — and each has its lovers and haters. The original Mountain Dew does, actually, have a flavor (it's citrus, heavy on the lemon), and, for some, that's good enough. For those who wish that the Dew was, well, darker, there was, once upon a time, Mountain Dew Pitch Black.

Released as a Halloween tie-in way back in 2004, Pitch Black lingered until 2011 and made a brief, temporary reappearance in 2023. Pepsi, the parent company of Mountain Dew, called Pitch Black a dark citrus punch, but the prevailing flavor was grape. The darkness of Pitch Black was meant to be a promotional feature, but close observers noticed that the soda was purple, further underscoring the "grape" of it all.

Delving through years of internet reviews reveal that public response to Pitch Black was mostly positive, although one recurring critique was that the grape flavor was too subtle.